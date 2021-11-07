Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 28,500 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of Gritstone bio worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 6.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 8.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of GRTS opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.05.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 38.51% and a negative net margin of 155.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

