Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 34,200 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512,740 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Zynga by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zynga by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after acquiring an additional 310,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.