Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $38,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $188,719,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $79,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $50,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $212,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STEM opened at $24.43 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

