Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 217,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $48.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $48.40.

