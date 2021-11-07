Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $32,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vipshop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vipshop by 27.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Vipshop by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 685,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.64. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.93.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

