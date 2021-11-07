Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $31,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter.

BSCT opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

