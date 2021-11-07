Stephens Raises TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $285.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target increased by Stephens from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.70.

NYSE BLD opened at $264.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $154.30 and a 12 month high of $267.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.05 and a 200-day moving average of $211.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in TopBuild by 436.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 934.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 116.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 480,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 29.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after acquiring an additional 244,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TopBuild by 12.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

