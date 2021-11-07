Stephens Increases The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $53.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

