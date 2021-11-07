Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $52,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

