Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total transaction of $3,098,250.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $2,834,100.00.
- On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00.
- On Wednesday, September 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00.
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total transaction of $3,524,310.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.50. The firm has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Moderna by 96.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $52,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.93.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
