Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CRO Sells $212,585.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) CRO Alan Russo sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $212,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:STEM opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,719,000. General Electric Co. bought a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,378,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,222,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

