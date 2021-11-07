Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Stellar has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.72 billion and approximately $400.16 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00085186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00082973 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00138287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00080179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00100181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.38 or 0.07382574 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,644 coins and its circulating supply is 24,206,603,889 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

