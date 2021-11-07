State Street Corp Sells 181,087 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,087 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.37% of Freshpet worth $97,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $310,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.24 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.93 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.15.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

