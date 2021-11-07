State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Chewy worth $91,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Chewy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,493 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHWY opened at $74.40 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,720.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

