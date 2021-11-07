State Street Corp Purchases 601,143 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,143 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $90,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

