State Street Corp Purchases 19,017 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,605,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.47% of Xencor worth $89,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xencor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Xencor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,173,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,547,000 after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Xencor by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,000,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xencor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,471,000 after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XNCR opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XNCR shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

