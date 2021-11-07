State Street Corp Has $95.18 Million Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,793 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.15% of Werner Enterprises worth $95,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,751,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,785,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,474,000 after acquiring an additional 272,321 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 406,311 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,252 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 70.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 862,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 355,189 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

WERN opened at $45.81 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

