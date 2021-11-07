State Street Corp Buys 33,349 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.59% of Houlihan Lokey worth $88,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 138.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,560,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 271,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI stock opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

