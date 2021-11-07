State Street Corp Acquires 91,541 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $93,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 74.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 14.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $40.14 and a 1 year high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,995.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares in the company, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

