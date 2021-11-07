Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Gap Up to $9.82

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $10.53. Stagwell shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 6,768 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a market cap of $823.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $345.61 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $660,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $3,700,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter valued at $316,000.

Stagwell Company Profile (NASDAQ:STGW)

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

