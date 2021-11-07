S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 671,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.71% of S&T Bancorp worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 63.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.72.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

STBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

