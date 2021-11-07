SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.170-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.920-$4.990 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. 2,189,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,689. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $79.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

