Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,557 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after acquiring an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 71,073 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period.

MCHI stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

