Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 575.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,393 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX opened at $93.21 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

