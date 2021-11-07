Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 32,611 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,611 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.51%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

