Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 1,328 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 47.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nordson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nordson by 317.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 285.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $382,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $261.28 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $269.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

