Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $250.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SQ. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.76.

Shares of SQ opened at $237.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.54. Square has a 12-month low of $167.11 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 208.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $1,240,618.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

