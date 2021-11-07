Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 104.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $14,394,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $4,037,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 11.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $237.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.54. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,384 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Square to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.76.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

