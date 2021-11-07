SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPS Commerce is a provider of on-demand supply chain management solutions, providing integration, collaboration, connectivity, visibility and data analytics to its customers worldwide. The Company delivers its solutions over the Internet using a Software-as-a-Service model to improve the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and other customers manage and fulfill orders. The Company’s delivery model also enables it to offer greater functionality, integration and reliability with less cost and risk than traditional solutions. The Company provides its solutions through SPSCommerce.net, a hosted software. SPSCommerce.net uses pre-built integrations to eliminate the need for on-premise software and support staff, which enables its supplier customers to shorten supply cycle times, optimize inventory levels, reduce costs and satisfy retailer requirements. SPS Commerce is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.64. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $87.20 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

