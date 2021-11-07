Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Spire were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 271.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Spire by 12.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SR shares. TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

NYSE:SR opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

