Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

Get Spin Master alerts:

TSE:TOY opened at C$48.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.11. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$433.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 2.2099998 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.