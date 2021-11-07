Spectrecoin Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00127141 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00040908 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.00514867 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00016580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00061085 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

