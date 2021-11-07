SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Reaches $77,293.20

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 74.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $77,293.20 and approximately $14.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000036 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 203.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,720,015 coins and its circulating supply is 10,486,889 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

