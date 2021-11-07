SparkPoint Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $421,968.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $421,968.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0546 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00083291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00083162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00099624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,578.37 or 0.07332908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,628.09 or 0.98706070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00022085 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

