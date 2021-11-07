Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) Trading Up 55.8% This Week

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 55.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 55.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $24,579.43 and $524.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

