Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 694.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 116.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

