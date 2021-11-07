Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.43, with a volume of 610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBSI shares. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.94.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

