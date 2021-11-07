Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend payment by 154.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 92.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.3%.

Southern Copper stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $53.29 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southern Copper stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $40,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

