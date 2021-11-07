Societe Generale Upgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $290.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.09.

RACE opened at $262.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.50. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $183.82 and a 12-month high of $266.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,248,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,114 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,014,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1,678.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,566,000 after buying an additional 666,732 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,662,000 after buying an additional 660,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,512,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

