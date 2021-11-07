Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

