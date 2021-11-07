Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SN. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,692.25 ($22.11).

LON:SN opened at GBX 1,369 ($17.89) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a market cap of £12.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,316.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,440.40.

In related news, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley purchased 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

