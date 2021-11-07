SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 239,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $11,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in SMART Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SMART Global by 18.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SMART Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter valued at about $7,757,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 1,531.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 386,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 362,868 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,906 shares of company stock worth $8,667,918 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

