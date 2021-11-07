Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Cut to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $164.06 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,943 shares of company stock worth $6,190,389 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.