Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.18 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.280-$0.330 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Williams Capital upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,716. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.