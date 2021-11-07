Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. 944,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 178,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $15,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

