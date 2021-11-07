SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SJW Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

SJW Group stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.45. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,536,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,023,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,730,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.