SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $324.75 million and $8.37 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00051595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00253869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00099188 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

