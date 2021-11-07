Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.06

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and traded as high as $18.84. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $18.81, with a volume of 32,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

