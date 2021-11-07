Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after buying an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,673,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after buying an additional 244,399 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 443.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,438 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 208,438 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 232,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195,800 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $81.87. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.45.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $254.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

