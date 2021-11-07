Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,266,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $200.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.55. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $207.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.23.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 in the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.