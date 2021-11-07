Signify Health (SGFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Signify Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.78 million. On average, analysts expect Signify Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SGFY stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signify Health stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

